Clemson downs Northeastern 9-6 to keep streak alive

Clemson, S.C. — The Tigers remained unbeaten as they scored nine runs on nine hits to down Northeastern 9-6 Friday afternoon at Doug Kingsmore Stadium.

“It was a great win against one heck of a scrappy team. Northeastern is coming off a huge weekend last weekend. We knew we were going to have our hands full against these guys. I thought it was our best offensive day of they year,” said Lee following the win.

Clemson took the lead in the third inning. Jonathan French was hit by a pitch. Benjamin Blackwell grounded out advancing French to second. Dylan Brewer singled to left center to score French. He then stole second before Corbitt singled to left center to score him. The Tigers led 2-0 after the third.

Northeastern tied the game with two runs in the top of the fifth.

The Tigers took the lead right back in the bottom of the fifth. Blackwell had a leadoff walk. Brewer singled to advance Blackwell to second. Corbitt reached on a fielder’s choice and Blackwell advanced to third. He then stole second. Grice walked to load the bases. Cooper Ingle singled to left to score Blackwell. Bryar Hawkins grounded to second to score Grice. Max Wagner hit a two run home run to left to score Wagner and Clemson led 7-2.

The Huskies plated two in the sixth to cut into the lead.

French hit a leadoff home run to the Chapman Grandstands to start the bottom of the sixth. With two outs Brewer doubled to right before Corbitt walked. Grice walked to load the bases. Ingle hit a sacrifice fly to center to score Brewer.

Anglin got the start for the Tigers and went five innings only giving up three hits, two runs and two earned runs.

With the win Clemson moved to 13-0 on the season. The Tigers and Northeastern play again Saturday afternoon at 3 PM.