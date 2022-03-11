Fast-rising Volunteer State DL with connection to Hall will be at Clemson this weekend

Clemson is set to play host to one of the nation’s best freshmen, who already has carved out a solid relationship with defensive ends coach Lemanski Hall.

Ensworth (Nashville, TN.) 2025 defensive lineman Ethan Utley will be on campus this Saturday, March 12, and he confirmed that via Twitter on Wednesday afternoon.

“The last time we spoke was in January,” Utley told The Clemson Insider last month. “We were just talking about my recruitment and how spring football will be like a good time for me to come back to Clemson.”

After we spoke with Utley, he indicated that he was going to call Hall sometime soon to figure out a good date for him to visit. Obviously, we now know that he landed on this Saturday.

“I remember that I told my head coach that I wanted to go back for spring practice and also the spring game in April,” he said. “I was going to call Coach Ski sometime soon to let him know that I was gonna plan on coming.”

Utley is looking forward to seeing Hall in his element. This will be his first time getting to see Clemson’s defensive ends coach coaching practice and his position group.

“That would be real cool because I know on game day that’s after a week of preparation rather than seeing the actual preparation firsthand,” Utley said. “I feel like that would be real cool to see how (Coach Hall) communicates. I know how me and his relationship is, but I feel like it would be cool to see how he like talks and communicates with his players in a real practice.”

In addition to his relationship with Hall, Utley got the chance to speak with Nick Eason while he was at Auburn, but he has not spoken to him since he got hired at Clemson. Utley knows that Clemson’s defensive tackles coach followed him on Twitter and Hall has told him that he needs to work on starting to build a relationship with Eason also.

“I knew he was a cool person,” Utley said of Eason, “because our strength and conditioning coach knows him personally. He was like, ‘Oh, he’s a real cool dude.’ When I spoke with him he told me to keep working and that he’d keep an eye on me. I could tell that he meant that intimately.

“It’s cool that he already knew about me, but I feel like me and him could get to know each other on a higher level now that he’s at Clemson with Coach Ski. I’m looking forward to that.”

Utley is pretty sure that both Hall and Eason have gotten a hold of his freshman year film, so he’s anticipating that he’ll hear some feedback once he gets to campus this weekend.

“As a freshman, I feel like I put enough on film,” Utley said. “I know looking and watching back over it, I feel like I could have done a lot more in the smaller aspects of the game that most D1 coaches look for. I feel like the year went well, but I’m just very excited to see because everyone’s first year, you’re gonna have jitters and stuff like that. I’m just excited to see how I evolve in my game and become more comfortable within the system we run at Ensworth.”

He’s starting to see his hard work pay off as offers from Ole Miss, Memphis and Liberty have rolled in since the start of the new year.

Utley was at the University of Tennessee on March 5 and after he visits Clemson this weekend, he plans on making his way to Cincinnati. He currently holds offers from both the Volunteers and Bearcats.

Ever since Utley’s freshman season ended, he’s been telling himself that everything that happened this past season is over and he has a new year ahead of him. He’s been working hard in the weight room and his agility.

As we get to know Utley more and more, we wanted to ask him non-football-related questions to get to know him as a person and what he’s about.

“I feel like I’m a great cook,” he said. “That’s one thing I’ve seemed to pick up over the years, like as I grew up. I kind of fell in love with cooking, just messing around in the kitchen.”

Utley is appreciative when he’s asked about more than just football because it’s gonna be more than that at some point in his life. That’s what he likes about Hall, who will ask him about how his mom’s doing and shift the conversation to other things that don’t necessarily have to do with football.

He’s looking forward to doing a mix of both with Hall this weekend.

Time to get the latest Clemson apparel to show your Tiger pride. Order your officially licensed Clemson gear right here!