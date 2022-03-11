NFL Tiger gives back to hometown

Cool move by former Clemson star and current Arizona Cardinals wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins:

“Nuk” recently gave back to his hometown of Central, S.C., donating the Central Tigers’ new football mascot, which is named “Claws”.

The Town of Central page on Facebook shared that Hopkins donated the mascot, which was named through a contest by students at the Central Academy of the Arts. “Claws” will soon be introduced at a welcome ice cream party at the school.

Hopkins, a nine-year NFL veteran, has amassed 789 catches for 10,581 yards and 68 receiving touchdowns in 136 career games.

In his career at Clemson (2010-12), Hopkins had 206 receptions for 3,020 yards and 27 touchdowns.

–Photo for this article courtesy of USA Today Sports Images

Clemson Variety & Frame is doing their part to help bring you some classic new barware and help one of the local businesses that helps make Clemson special.

Order your Nick’s barware and do your part to help. #SaveNicks