Tigers take a tumble in ESPN's future quarterback power rankings

On Thursday, ESPN released its quarterback future power rankings for college football (subscription required).

The list projects the top 25 quarterback situations for the next three seasons (2022, 2023 and 2024) and is based on the QBs currently on each roster, while also considering other factors such as returning starters, recruiting, depth, coaching and the potential for players to enter the NFL draft early/enter the transfer portal.

In ESPN’s future QB power rankings, Clemson is now ranked No. 17, a significant tumble from where the Tigers were a year ago in the same rankings at No. 2.

Here is ESPN’s Adam Rittenberg’s reasoning for where he ranked Clemson:

Clemson was going to drop in the rankings after a season in which it did not reach the CFP or produce anywhere near normal levels at quarterback. I can’t remember an elite program that returns both its head coach and starting quarterback, and faces as many question marks as Clemson does in 2022. … (Quarterbacks coach/offensive coordinator Brandon) Streeter will try to engineer improvement with Uiagalelei, who looked good in limited action as a freshman but threw more interceptions (10) than touchdown passes (9) last season and finished 97th nationally in total QBR (43.2). Uiagalelei has size, arm strength and a slimmed-down frame, but must recapture his confidence to lead a unit with fewer assurances than usual.

If Uiagalelei stagnates or regresses, expect Clemson to go with Cade Klubnik, ESPN’s top-ranked dual-threat quarterback and No. 28 overall player in the 2022 recruiting class. The Austin, Texas, native made an impression early in spring practice and could give Clemson the playmaking boost it needs at the position. Clemson also regains graduate transfer Hunter Johnson, an ESPN top-25 recruit who started his career with the Tigers before several disappointing seasons at Northwestern.

The top 10 in ESPN’s future QB power rankings, in order from Nos. 1-10, are Ohio State, Southern Cal, Alabama, Texas A&M, Georgia, Miami, Oklahoma, Texas, NC State and Michigan.

Besides Clemson, Miami and NC State, Wake Forest (No. 23) is the only other ACC team in the rankings.

South Carolina is ranked right behind the Tigers at No. 18.

