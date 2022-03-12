5-star, nation's No. 1 linebacker announces Clemson offer

The nation’s top-ranked linebacker and one of the top prospects in the 2024 class regardless of positions reported an offer from Clemson on Sunday evening.

Jefferson (Ga.) High School five-star Sammy Brown announced the offer from the Tigers via Twitter.

Hearing that an offer from Clemson looks to be in the cards means a lot to Sammy, the No. 1 linebacker and No. 5 overall prospect in the 2024 class, according to 247Sports.

“It’s really amazing to know that an offer from Clemson is coming,” he told The Clemson Insider last month.“That’s always been a historically great program and has always produced great linebackers!”

Notre Dame and Michigan State have offered Sammy this year, joining schools such as Oklahoma, Ohio State, Georgia, Tennessee, South Carolina, Ole Miss, Auburn, Georgia Tech, NC State and Virginia Tech on his offer list.

While things can always change, right now, Sammy doesn’t expect to make his commitment decision until during his senior season or possibly after it. He is scheduled to visit Ohio State and Oklahoma in April and intends to check out other schools this spring as well.

