A dream come true for Mike Williams

After the news broke Tuesday that Mike Williams had agreed to a three-year, $60 million contract to remain with the Los Angeles Chargers – including $40 million guaranteed and a $21 million signing bonus – the former Clemson star wide receiver’s phone was blowing up.

Williams made sure to return his mother’s call, first.

“The phone just was going crazy,” Williams said in an interview with Chargers team reporter Hayley Elwood. “My mom was like the first person I called back. My agent already had called her, though. He broke the news to her. I thought I was going to be the first person, but I guess he told her, and she was just on the phone, teary eyes, all that. But yeah, it was good.”

The new deal with the Chargers is a dream come true for Williams, who recorded career highs with 76 receptions and 1,146 receiving yards in 16 games last season, to go with nine touchdowns (one shy of his career high of 10 in 2018).

“It means a lot,” he said. “Everything I worked for, everything I dreamed of. It was a goal of mine to get to the second contract. It’s just amazing just to keep playing in the NFL.”

Williams has spent all of his NFL career (2017-21) with the Chargers after being selected by the franchise with the No. 7 overall pick in the 2017 NFL Draft.

Staying with the team that drafted him out of Clemson is significant to Williams.

“It just means that they trust in me, they believe in me as a player,” he said. “That’s what you want, for an organization to believe in you. That gives you a lot of confidence to go out there, play fast and play your game. That’s the main thing, they allow me to go out there and play my game. So, I just feel like as the main thing, they believe in me to go out there and have fun.”

You can watch Williams’ full interview with Elwood about his new contract and more here: LINK.

–Photo courtesy of USA Today Sports Images

Clemson Variety & Frame is doing their part to help bring you some classic new barware and help one of the local businesses that helps make Clemson special.

Order your Nick’s barware and do your part to help. #SaveNicks