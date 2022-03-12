Austin outlines objectives for Clemson's offensive line

As Thomas Austin goes through his first spring as an on-field assistant at Clemson, he’s got some simple yet essential objectives for the offensive line.

Austin, who spent last season as an offensive analyst for the Tigers, was promoted to offensive line coach at the start of the offseason following Robbie Caldwell’s decision to retire from coaching. A former Clemson lineman himself, Austin is inheriting a group that’s more seasoned in part because of continuity that was hard for Clemson to attain up front a season ago.

Injuries, COVID-19 protocols and even performance-based changes resulted in the Tigers going with eight different starting combinations along the offensive line last season. Clemson is returning most of its two-deep intact up front, including tackles Jordan McFadden and Walker Parks, but with continued uncertainty on the interior, the No. 1 task for Austin is likely to carry over to the fall.

“We’ve got to get the best five on the field,” Austin said.

With Hunter Rayburn’s recent medical disqualification and Mason Trotter’s unavailability for most of next season for unspecified reasons, Will Putnam has moved from right guard to center for the time being. Clemson coach Dabo Swinney has said the Tigers will look at adding interior linemen to the roster through the transfer portal before next season, but Putnam’s move has brought on more shuffling up front.

Mitchell Mayes, who played tackle last season, has slid inside and gotten most of the first-team reps at Putnam’s old position this spring, though John Williams, who’s back from a knee injury that cost him all of last season, has gotten those reps recently with Mayes nursing an elbow injury, Austin said.

Sophomore Trent Howard and redshirt freshman Ryan Linthicum are also working at center. Marcus Tate is still at left guard after starting multiple games there as a true freshman last season. Bryn Tucker is also an option at guard while true freshmen Collin Sadler and Blake Miller are repping behind McFadden and Parks at tackle.

“Trent and Ryan have done really well,” Austin said. “They’ve been working really hard. Really excited about their progress. They’re young guys, and it’s a developmental position. If COVID and last year taught us anything, it’s the next-man-up mentality. You’re an injury away or a positive COVID test way from someone else being in there.”

Which is why Austin said it’s also important to have players beyond the starting five that can contribute. If Clemson does bring in a transfer or two that can contribute right away on the inside, that would likely move Putnam and others back to their original positions and help with the numbers across the board.

But Austin wants to establish some consistent depth up front, whatever that may look like.

“We’ve got more experience this time around than we did last year at every place on our offense,” Austin said. “I think for our veteran guys, it’s taking the next step. And then we have some young guys that need to develop whether that’s losing a little bit of weight or gaining a little bit of weight or understanding the final details of the position. We need more functional depth than we had last year. That’s where that next group of guys needs to step up.”

Clemson Variety & Frame is doing their part to help bring you some classic new barware and help one of the local businesses that helps make Clemson special.

Order your Nick’s barware and do your part to help. #SaveNicks