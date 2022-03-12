Clemson makes the cut for 5-star, one of nation's top edge rushers

One of the nation’s top-ranked edge rushers dropped his final 10 schools on Saturday afternoon via social media.

Platte County (Platte City, MO) four-star Chandavian Bradley is down to Clemson, Texas A&M, Auburn, LSU, Florida State, Miami, Oregon, USC, Tennessee and Washington.

Bradley (6-6, 217) is ranked as the No. 3 edge rusher in the country and the No. 38 overall prospect in the 2023 class, per the 247Sports Composite rankings.

“The thing that sets Clemson apart is the fact that it’s historical,” Bradley told The Clemson Insider last month. “Coach (Brent) Venables had a great system while he was there and a lot of that staff is still there. It’s gonna be around the exact same defense that it was when he was there.”

Venables, of course, has since departed to become the head coach at Oklahoma, but Lemanski Hall, who remains as Clemson’s defensive ends coach, has cultivated a strong relationship with the talented pass-rusher out of Missouri.

“So far, it’s been really good,” he said of his relationship with Hall. “Really smooth sailing. I’ve gotten along with him very, very well.”

With his sister recently moving to the Palmetto State, Bradley is looking to visit Clemson and Hall sometime this spring.

Time to get the latest Clemson apparel to show your Tiger pride. Order your officially licensed Clemson gear right here!