Fast-rising Peach State DB picks up Clemson offer

Clemson extended an offer Saturday to a four-star cornerback who was on campus.

St. Francis High School’s (Alpharetta, Ga.) Branden Strozier announced the offer from the Tigers via Twitter on Saturday night.

Strozier — a 6-2, 175-pound junior — plays all over the field for St. Francis, as he’s featured at cornerback, safety and wide receiver.

Clemson cornerbacks coach Mike Reed has recently been in contact with the two-way player and according to Strozier, Clemson would like him to visit for spring practice. He did just that on Saturday and left campus with an offer in hand.

“I’ve been mainly talking to Coach Reed,” Strozier told The Clemson Insider. “He mainly said that he really wanted to get to know me because it happened fairly quickly, so he wanted to get to know me and get me up on a visit. It feels good knowing that a school like that wants me to come up there and take a visit and meet the coaches.”

