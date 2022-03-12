Putnam thinking now, later with move to center

When it came to changing positions, Will Putnam was the aggressor.

Clemson’s veteran offensive lineman didn’t wait for his coaches to approach him about moving to center. Instead, knowing Matt Bockhorst (exhausted eligibility), Hunter Rayburn (medical disqualification) and Mason Trotter (unspecified unavailability for next season) likely wouldn’t be back next season to help at the position, Putnam said he took it upon himself to start getting some work in on his own at center as recently as December.

Putnam has started 22 games at guard over the last two seasons, but the rising senior has been in the middle of the offensive line ever since. He’s repped almost exclusively with the first-team offense at center throughout spring practice.

“I think it’s important as a guard to also know how to play center,” Putnam said. “A lot of (the reason for the move) wasn’t necessarily the coaching staff but the turnover we had on the o-line. We had guys injured, guys getting hurt, and with COVID, you never know who’s going to be in and who’s going to be out. It’s just something I wanted to do for myself to kind of up my game a little bit, and I just wanted to do it for the team. Maybe some guys can play guard but can’t play center And I want to be a guy that can do both.”

Other than dabbling with the position during his time at the U.S. Army All-American Game as a four-star recruit a few years ago, Putnam said he’s never played center before now. The biggest adjustment accompanying his move is snapping, he said, particularly when going live against defensive linemen lining up directly across from him.

Putnam is used the latter part being an interior offensive linemen, but he said simultaneously putting the ball in the right position for quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei with everything else going on has taken some getting used to.

“For me, it’s just an experience thing. It’s just getting reps,” Putnam said. “I need thousands and thousands and thousands of reps. Luckily I have time until August to do that, so that’s what I’m doing right now.”

The responsibilities for the center go beyond just snapping and blocking. Putnam is also responsible for communicating the blocking scheme to the rest of the linemen before each play based on whether it’s a run or a pass as well as the defense’s presnap alignment. Thomas Austin, Clemson’s new offensive line coach, said Putnam has the cerebral capacity to where that hasn’t been an issue.

And his snaps have largely been on point, too. Austin said the offense ran 31 competitive snaps during practice Wednesday, and Putnam had just one low snap then.

“He’s done a heck of a job,” Austin said. “If he misses, it’s low. It’s not over the head where you’re chasing after it. We’ve got a lot of confidence in him. His progression only six practices in, he’s done a phenomenal job.

“From the minute we had that conversation (about moving to center), he’s been out here. And whenever (they players) have been able to do it on their own, he’s been snapping with D.J. and getting the younger guys out here. He’s had very few snap issues. From a technique standpoint, he’s doing a phenomenal job. He’s a natural.”

Putnam said moving into a position where he’s the anchor of the offensive line also makes him feel like a more natural leader up front. And with the 6-foot-4, 305-pounder entering possibly his last season with the Tigers’ program – he still has a COVID year to use after the 2022 season if he chooses – Putnam sees the switch as a positive when it comes to his pursuit of an NFL future.

“It’s like, OK, if I only play right guard, that means you can only play one position at the next level,” Putnam said. “But now if I can play center, that means I can play two positions at the next level. You work at that, and then it’s, oh, I can play left guard. That’s three. It kind of ups your stock a little bit I think.”

Austin agreed. A former Clemson lineman himself, Austin, who replaced Robbie Caldwell following the Cheez-It Bowl, spent four seasons bouncing around the NFL before starting his coaching career back at his alma mater as a graduate assistant in 2015.

“Most people don’t know, but you only dress out seven linemen on game day in the NFL,” Austin said. “So the more positions you can play, the more you can help yourself. I think he’s certainly helping his stock by playing center.”

There’s no guarantee Putnam sticks at center once the fall arrives. Clemson coach Dabo Swinney said before the spring that all the attrition at the position will have the Tigers actively monitoring the transfer portal for possible interior linemen to add to the roster before next season.

If that happens, or if youngsters Trent Howard or Ryan Linthicum make a push at the position, it’s possible Putnam goes back to guard. For now, Putnam has a one-track mind when it comes to where he’ll be lining up next season.

“It’s something I’m really excited about playing,” Putnam said. “I look forward to coming out to practice. I look forward to getting better at playing center.”

