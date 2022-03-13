Back to basics leads to perfect day for Corbitt

On Sunday, Clemson was handed its first loss of the season, concluding what was the third-best start in program history. Despite the close 5-3 loss to Northeastern, head coach Monte Lee is proud of what his team’s been able to accomplish so early in the season.

“I don’t think there’s anybody in the country that would have said the Clemson Tigers would be sitting at 14-1, 15 games into the season so I’m really proud of my club and what we’ve been able to do up to this point,” Lee said postgame.

“You can’t be perfect on defense and infielders are going to make mistakes,” he continued. “They pitched better and they won the free 90s battle. They were the better team today.”

Tyler Corbitt gave the Tigers some hope offensively, as he went a perfect 4-for-4 from the plate Sunday.

“I’ve been struggling a little bit early in the count missing some pitches, so I went back to kind of simplifying everything just getting the foot down and seeing the ball deep and getting a barrel to it,” the graduate transfer said Sunday.

The South Carolina native who transferred from the Citadel always dreamed of playing at Clemson. And while the Tigers, unfortunately, took the loss in the series finale, living out the dream of playing for his hometown team helped motivate Corbitt to perform like he did Sunday.

At the Citadel, Corbitt hit .347 with eight home runs, four triples, 19 doubles, 48 RBIs, 72 runs scored and 20 steals in 93 games over three seasons. So far this season, he has 19 hits in 52 at-bats and has scored 12 runs in the process.

“I think the key for me was I kind of did it early in the count, didn’t let it get to two strikes,” Corbitt said of his play.

The second baseman believes that his team could use the loss to their advantage, playing a little looser going forward. Clemson will have just one day to iron out the kinks from today’s matchup as they take on Georgia State Tuesday at 6 p.m.

Time to get the latest Clemson apparel to show your Tiger pride. Order your officially licensed Clemson gear right here!