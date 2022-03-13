Clemson shuts out Illinois behind Thompson's dominant outing

Clemson was able to continue its winning streak with a 4-0 win over Illinois on Sunday, which was also marked as the 100th game in program history for the Tigers.

Left-hander Millie Thompson came out strong with four strikeouts and only allowed two hits in the first 3 innings against Illinois. Thompson would continue to shut down the Illinois offense throughout the game.

She finished Sunday’s contest with 11 strikeouts over seven innings. Thompson gave up five hits — including just one extra-base hit — and didn’t allow any runs to pass.

In the bottom of the second, Bailey Taylor hit an RBI up the middle to advance Cammy Pereira home to put the Tigers up 1-0.

In the bottom of the third Clemson advanced their lead when Marissa Guimbarda came up to bat with two runners on second and third. Guimbarda hit a bomb out to centerfield that flew over the fence bringing the lead to 4-0.

That was Guimbarda’s fifth home run of the season.

In the top of the sixth inning, Thompson recorded her strikeout No. 10 and her 37 overall of the season. She finished off the game allowing no runs which was the first complete-game shutout of her career with the Tigers.

Clemson will be going directly into their first match-up against Liberty of the Tiger Invitational at 3 pm.

This win made Head Coach, John Rittman, the winningest current head coach in the first 100 games of a program at Clemson, and advances the Tigers record to 15-6 on the season.

