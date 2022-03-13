'More confident' Mafah leading Clemson's backfield this spring

Even knowing the injury situation in Clemson’s running back room, Phil Mafah is still humbled to find himself at the top of the depth chart for now.

“I’m really appreciative of it,” Mafah said.

Mafah is the only scholarship back available this spring. Clemson’s top two rushers a season ago, Will Shipley (knee) and Kobe Pace (toe surgery), are still working to get back to full strength. Darien Rencher has exhausted his eligibility after six years in the program, so Mafah is getting nearly all of the first-team reps at the position for the time being.

“It’s going to be an opportunity for him to get a ton of work,” Clemson coach Dabo Swinney said. “He’s going to really get that chance to go be the guy.”

From Mafah’s perspective, it’s taken more than attrition to get him in this position. A four-star prospect coming out of Grayson (Georgia) High during the 2021 recruiting cycle, Mafah, at 6-foot-1 and 220 pounds, brought a physical presence that was different than any other back on last season’s roster.

But the numbers at the position still largely made Mafah an afterthought when it came to Clemson’s plan to utilize its backs last fall, which included getting Shipley, a five-star recruit, on the field immediately. Swinney initially wanted to redshirt Mafah, but plans changed once injuries and other attrition started piling up.

Veteran Lyn-J Dixon abruptly transferred during the season once Shipley and Pace passed him on the depth chart. Then Michel Dukes also transferred, ultimately landing at South Florida. Once Shipley had to miss a handful of games early in the season, the Tigers had no choice but to press Mafah into action.

Mafah flashed his potential, averaging 4.2 yards on 68 carries over nine games. That included a 63-yard jaunt in Clemson’s win over Florida State, the longest run of the season for the Tigers. Still, there was some catching up Mafah had to do.

“One big thing I learned last year was picking up my tempo,” Mafah said. “I didn’t have that much confidence.”

Mafah said that’s changed going into this year through more work off the field. He made it a point to study more film and get more comfortable with an offensive system that’s largely remaining the same with Brandon Streeter taking over for departed offensive coordinator Tony Elliott.

“Started to become more confident and started to step up more,” Mafah said. “That’s one thing I want to work on this spring.”

Mafah said his expanded role this spring has only helped increase his comfort level on and off the field.

“It’s helping me out with my confidence and building chemistry with the other players,” Mafah said. “Really step up in that leadership role, and I really feel like it’s a good thing.”

