Northeastern gives Tigers first loss of season

Clemson, S.C. — The Tigers suffered their first loss of the season when Northeastern defeated Clemson 5-3 Sunday afternoon at Doug Kingsmore Stadium.

Nick Clayton got the start for the Tigers and went 4.1 innings giving up four hits, three runs and one earned run.

“I actually thought we pitched pretty well today,” Lee said in his postgame remarks. “I thought we gave ourselves a chance. We just had a couple of miscues on defense. We had a couple of errors that led to two runs, but look we aren’t going to play perfect defense all year. We are going to make some errors.”

The Huskies jumped to an early lead in the top of the third when they plated one run.

In the fourth inning, Northeastern added another run with the help of two Clemson errors.

Clemson answered in the bottom of the fourth. Tyler Corbitt hit a leadoff single and advanced to third on a wild pitch and error. Cooper Ingle hit a sacrifice fly to left field, which scored Corbitt.

After four the Huskies led 2-1.

Northeastern extended their lead with three runs in the top of the fifth.

In the bottom of the seventh Max Wagner hit a solo home run to make the score 5-2. It was Wagner’s fourth home run of the year.

Jonathan French started the bottom of the eighth with a solo home run to right. With one out Brewer reached on a fielding error and then Corbitt singled for his fourth hit of the day. Grice beat out a double-play ball. Ingle grounded out and the Tigers stranded two and trailed 5-3.

With the loss, the Tigers moved to 14-1 on the season. Clemson hosts Georgia State Tuesday night at 6 p.m.