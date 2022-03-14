2 NFC teams to meet with Watson

With Deshaun Watson’s legal issues getting more settled this past week, the already spicy trade market around the former Clemson and current Houston Texans quarterback is only getting hotter.

As reported by NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport, it seems the Carolina Panthers and the New Orleans Saints have both made strong trade offers for the franchise QB.

Rumors are circulating that both teams also have plans to meet with Watson this week.

Watson, who demanded a trade from Houston in January 2021, remained on the team’s active roster last season but was a healthy scratch for all 17 games. He would have to sign off on any deal due to his no-trade clause.

A three-time Pro Bowler, Watson led the NFL with 4,823 passing yards when he last played in 2020.

The Saints and Panthers have made offers for Deshaun Watson and are likely to meet with him soon, per @RapSheet pic.twitter.com/Y43ylzoWSb — PFF (@PFF) March 13, 2022

From @GMFB: The latest on where it all stands with #Texans QB Deshaun Watson. pic.twitter.com/AKffPxfH5z — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 14, 2022

Clemson Variety & Frame is doing their part to help bring you some classic new barware and help one of the local businesses that helps make Clemson special.

Order your Nick’s barware and do your part to help. #SaveNicks