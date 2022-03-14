Clemson moves Winthrop game

Clemson moves Winthrop game

Olympic

Clemson moves Winthrop game

By March 14, 2022 2:56 pm

By |

Clemson, S.C. – In anticipation of inclement weather on Wednesday, March 16, Clemson softball head coach John Rittman has announced changes to the team’s midweek schedule.
Clemson will now play a single game on Tuesday, March 15 at 6 p.m. against Winthrop, rather than the regularly scheduled game on Wednesday.
Tickets for Wednesday’s game are still valid for Tuesday’s game.

, , , Olympic

More TCI

From The Web

Latest

1hr

The Jacksonville Jaguars are reportedly acquiring a new weapon for former Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence. Christian Kirk is expected to sign with the Jaguars as an unrestricted free agent, according to (…)

7hr

With Deshaun Watson’s legal issues getting more settled this past week, the already spicy trade market around the former Clemson and current Houston Texans quarterback is only getting hotter. As reported (…)

More The Clemson Insider
Home