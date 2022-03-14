Clemson moves Winthrop game

Clemson, S.C. – In anticipation of inclement weather on Wednesday, March 16, Clemson softball head coach John Rittman has announced changes to the team’s midweek schedule.

Clemson will now play a single game on Tuesday, March 15 at 6 p.m. against Winthrop, rather than the regularly scheduled game on Wednesday.

Tickets for Wednesday’s game are still valid for Tuesday’s game.