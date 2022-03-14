Clemson offers 4-star Sunshine State OL

Clemson offers 4-star Sunshine State OL

Recruiting

Clemson offers 4-star Sunshine State OL

By March 14, 2022 7:09 pm

By |

Clemson has dished out a new offer to a standout offensive line prospect in the class of 2023.

Orange Park (Fla.) four-star Roderick Kearney announced the offer from the Tigers via Twitter on Monday evening.

Kearney was on campus Monday for a visit. The 6-foot-4, 300-pound rising senior is rated as a four-star prospect by Rivals, the 247Sports Composite and 247Sports, the latter of which ranks him as the No. 7 interior offensive lineman and No. 182 overall prospect in the 2023 class.

Kearney told The Clemson Insider last year that an offer from the Tigers would have a big impact on his recruitment.

“It would impact my recruitment majorly,” he said. “It would just make more schools come. But down the road, if they do end up giving me an offer, I would be blessed.”

Kearney’s list of 30-plus offers also includes schools such as Florida State, Auburn, Florida, Georgia, LSU, Miami, Michigan, NC State, Ole Miss, Oregon, South Carolina, Tennessee and Texas A&M, among others.

Clemson Variety & Frame is doing their part to help bring you some classic new barware and help one of the local businesses that helps make Clemson special.

Order your Nick’s barware and do your part to help.  #SaveNicks

, , Recruiting

More TCI

From The Web

Latest

reply
1hr

Clemson’s special teams coordinator and cornerback coach Mike Reed met with the media after Monday’s spring practice. Reed went in-depth on changes to special teams and replacing two All-ACC corners. Watch on (…)

2hr

Alia Logoleo made connection with the ball with two outs in the eighth inning, and Liberty’s first baseman made a crucial error that allowed a run to score to give No. 17/15 Clemson its 11th shutout of (…)

5hr

The Jacksonville Jaguars are reportedly acquiring a new weapon for former Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence. Christian Kirk is expected to sign with the Jaguars as an unrestricted free agent, according to (…)

reply
7hr

Clemson, S.C. – In anticipation of inclement weather on Wednesday, March 16, Clemson softball head coach John Rittman has announced changes to the team’s midweek schedule. Clemson will now play a (…)

More The Clemson Insider
Home