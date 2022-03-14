Clemson offers 4-star Sunshine State OL

Clemson has dished out a new offer to a standout offensive line prospect in the class of 2023.

Orange Park (Fla.) four-star Roderick Kearney announced the offer from the Tigers via Twitter on Monday evening.

Kearney was on campus Monday for a visit. The 6-foot-4, 300-pound rising senior is rated as a four-star prospect by Rivals, the 247Sports Composite and 247Sports, the latter of which ranks him as the No. 7 interior offensive lineman and No. 182 overall prospect in the 2023 class.

Kearney told The Clemson Insider last year that an offer from the Tigers would have a big impact on his recruitment.

“It would impact my recruitment majorly,” he said. “It would just make more schools come. But down the road, if they do end up giving me an offer, I would be blessed.”

Kearney’s list of 30-plus offers also includes schools such as Florida State, Auburn, Florida, Georgia, LSU, Miami, Michigan, NC State, Ole Miss, Oregon, South Carolina, Tennessee and Texas A&M, among others.

