Lawrence reportedly gets a new weapon

The Jacksonville Jaguars are reportedly acquiring a new weapon for former Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence.

Christian Kirk is expected to sign with the Jaguars as an unrestricted free agent, according to NFL Network reporters Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero.

Rapoport noted that it’s a four-year deal worth $72 million with a max value of $84 million.

Kirk had his best campaign in the NFL last season, catching 77 of 103 targets for 982 yards and five touchdowns in 17 games with the Arizona Cardinals.

Kirk will join Marvin Jones and Laviska Shenault as the top wide receiver targets for Lawrence heading into his second season in Jacksonville in 2022.

It’s a 4-year deal worth $72M, source said with a max value of $84M. A huge deal for Christiain Kirk. https://t.co/vcefCh961q — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 14, 2022

