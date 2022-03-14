Sounds like Watson saga will soon come to an end

It looks like the Deshaun Watson saga will soon come to a conclusion, and it appears the former Clemson and current Houston Texans quarterback may be down to two teams as he weighs his trade options.

When asked about Watson’s next destination, longtime Houston Chronicle NFL writer John McClain said to Kyle Bailey on Sports Radio WFNZ in Charlotte that Watson — who has a no-trade clause — has “rejected everybody but Carolina and New Orleans.”

Watson was set to meet with both the Panthers and Saints on Monday night, according to multiple reports.

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport said on the network Monday that both teams “have made big-time offers” to the Texans and that Watson’s decision is expected to come over the next 24 hours.

“Both of those (offers) include three first-round picks, and more,” Rapoport said. “Now, over the next 24 hours, Watson is slated to meet with them and potentially one more team and make a firm and final decision. So, yes, we could finally, finally have a Deshaun Watson trade over the next 24 hours.”

“He’s rejected everybody but Carolina and New Orleans.” – @McClain_on_NFL to me just now on @wfnz re: Deshaun Watson’s next destination. — Kyle Bailey (@KyleBaileyClub) March 14, 2022

