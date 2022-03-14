Tigers in top group for elite Alabama edge rusher

An elite edge rusher from the state of Alabama included Clemson in his top schools list on Monday.

Hewitt-Trussville (Trussville, Ala.) four-star defensive end Hunter Osborne announced a top 10 that features the Tigers along with Alabama, LSU, Oklahoma, Georgia, Florida, Miami, Auburn, Southern Cal and Oregon.

Osborne (6-4, 260) is the No. 13 defensive lineman and No. 113 overall prospect in the 2023 class, per 247Sports.

Osborne attended the Tigers’ second junior day of the year — their “spring elite day” — on Saturday, March 5 and came away from the visit blown away by the visit and everything Clemson had to offer.

“It was amazing, to be honest with you,” Osborne told The Clemson Insider. “It exceeded my expectations. It caught me by surprise, just the family environment. Every single coach there, everyone was just so genuine. I truly enjoyed myself.”

The Tigers extended an offer to Osborne, who lists more than four dozen total offers, during the spring elite day visit.

