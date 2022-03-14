Where is Clemson in the latest college baseball rankings?

The latest college baseball rankings were released on Monday morning.

Clemson (14-1) is now ranked No. 15 by Baseball America, No. 16 by Perfect Game and No. 18 by D1Baseball.

The Tigers were previously ranked No. 18 by Perfect Game, No. 19 by D1Baseball and No. 21 by Baseball America.

Clemson saw its 15-game winning streak dating to 2021 come to an end with a 5-3 loss to Northeastern on Sunday at Doug Kingsmore Stadium, but still won the series 2-1.

Clemson’s 14-0 start this season was its best start to a season since 1992, when the Tigers started 17-0. The 15-game winning streak dating to last season was tied for the sixth-longest winning streak in school history.

The Tigers continue their homestand by hosting Georgia State on Tuesday at 6 p.m. on ACC Network Extra.

