Another NFL team expected to meet with Watson today

Deshaun Watson reportedly met with the Carolina Panthers and New Orleans Saints on Monday. On Tuesday, the former Clemson and current Houston Texans quarterback is expected to meet with another NFL team.

According to multiple reports, including one from NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport on Good Morning Football, the Cleveland Browns have been doing their due diligence on Watson and are expected to meet with the three-time Pro Bowler on Tuesday.

Watson, who demanded a trade from the Texans in January 2021, remained on the team’s active roster last season but was a healthy scratch for all 17 games.

Of course, last Friday’s news that Watson, who faces 22 civil lawsuits, will not face criminal charges stemming from sexual misconduct allegations caused his trade market to really heat up.

Watson has a no-trade clause, meaning a trade to any team will only happen with his written approval.

Rapoport reported Monday that both the Panthers and Saints have made “big-time offers” to the Texans for Watson, with each offer including three first-round picks and more.

From @GMFB: A look at some of the big QB news, with Mitch Trubisky having a chance to start with the #Steelers, Teddy Bridgewater landing back home and what's next for Deshaun Watson. pic.twitter.com/s7MkMnPaHV — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 15, 2022

–Photo courtesy of USA Today Sports Images

