Clemson offers 4-star edge rusher, former teammate of Klubnik

By March 15, 2022 11:12 am

Clemson has dished out a new offer to a standout edge rusher prospect in the class of 2023.

Westlake (Texas) four-star Colton Vasek announced the offer from the Tigers via Twitter on Monday evening.

Vasek was on campus Monday for a visit. The 6-foot-6, 230-pound rising senior is rated as a four-star prospect by Rivals, the 247Sports Composite and 247Sports, the latter of which ranks him as the No. 29 edge rusher and No. 334 overall prospect in the 2023 class.

