Clemson offers 4-star edge rusher, former teammate of Klubnik

Clemson has dished out a new offer to a standout edge rusher prospect in the class of 2023.

Westlake (Texas) four-star Colton Vasek announced the offer from the Tigers via Twitter on Monday evening.

Vasek was on campus Monday for a visit. The 6-foot-6, 230-pound rising senior is rated as a four-star prospect by Rivals, the 247Sports Composite and 247Sports, the latter of which ranks him as the No. 29 edge rusher and No. 334 overall prospect in the 2023 class.

Time to get the latest Clemson apparel to show your Tiger pride. Order your officially licensed Clemson gear right here!