Clemson offers 4-star edge rusher, former teammate of Klubnik

Clemson has dished out a new offer to a standout edge rusher prospect in the class of 2023.
Vasek was on campus Monday for a visit. The 6-foot-6, 230-pound rising senior is rated as a four-star prospect by Rivals, the 247Sports Composite and 247Sports, the latter of which ranks him as the No. 29 edge rusher and No. 334 overall prospect in the 2023 class.
#AGTG After a wonderful conversation with Coach Swinney, I’m very blessed and EXTREMELY excited to have earned an offer from Clemson University.#GoTigers🐅🐅@ClemsonFB @coachski_ @WesleyGoodwin @CoachZachFulmer pic.twitter.com/tkAoewIszw
— Colton Vasek (@ColtonVasek) March 15, 2022
