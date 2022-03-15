Georgia State downs Tigers

CLEMSON, S.C. — Griffin Cheney hit three home runs for Georgia State as the Panthers defeated the Tigers 6-1 Tuesday night at Doug Kingsmore Stadium. After starting the season 14-0, Clemson has now lost two in a row.

Billy Barlow got the start for the Tigers and went only two innings, giving up four hits, three runs and three earned runs. Jackson Lindley came in to relieve Barlow and went two innings, giving up two hits, one run and one earned run. Jay Dill pitched two scoreless innings for the Tigers.

Georgia State got on the board in the first with a two-run home run.

The Panthers added another run in the second and another in the third to stretch the lead to 4-0.

Tyler Corbitt hit a leadoff double in the bottom of the third. Cooper Ingle beat out a single to second, advancing Corbitt to third. Bryar Hawkins singled up the middle to score Corbitt. Caden Grice went down on strikes and Max Wagner hit into a double play to end the threat.

Georgia State added two more in the eighth as Cheney hit his third home run of the night.

With the loss, the Tigers fell to 14-2 on the season. Clemson plays Miami Friday night at 6 p.m. at Doug Kingsmore Stadium.