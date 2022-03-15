Lawrence gets another weapon

The Jacksonville Jaguars have reportedly signed former Raiders wide receiver Zay Jones to a three-year, $24 million deal worth up to $30 million.

Jones, originally a second-round pick back in 2017 by the Bills, has spent his last few seasons with the Raiders. Last year, he played in all 17 regular season games and finished with 70 catches for 546 yards. He also had one touchdown grab.

Jones is the second wide receiver the Jags reportedly signed Monday, joining former Cardinals receiver Christian Kirk.

Source: #Raiders WR Zay Jones is headed to the #Jaguars. MORE. He gets 3 years and up to $30M. $24M base. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 15, 2022

