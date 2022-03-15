Monte Lee, Cooper Ingle Tuesday Postgame

Baseball

Clemson head coach Monte Lee and Cooper Ingle held press conferences after the Tigers’ loss to Georgia State.

Watch the full press conferences on TCITV:

Monte Lee

Cooper Ingle

CLEMSON, S.C. — Griffin Cheney hit three home runs for Georgia State as the Panthers defeated the Tigers 6-1 Tuesday night at Doug Kingsmore Stadium.  After starting the season 14-0, (…)

