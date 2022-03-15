Will Booth participate in Clemson's Pro Day?

Clemson Football will hold its annual Pro Day this Thursday. Drills and workouts are slated to begin around 9:30 a.m., with on-field activity scheduled to take place in the Poe Indoor Facility.
Will Andrew Booth Jr. be among the Tigers participating in Clemson’s Pro Day?
While the 2021 first-team All-ACC cornerback will attend the Pro Day, it looks unlikely that Booth will work out. ESPN NFL Draft Analyst Jordan Reid cited sources in reporting Tuesday that “all signs point to him not being able to participate.”
Booth also did not participate in the 2022 NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis earlier this month due to a quad injury he suffered while training for the 40-yard dash.
As a junior last season, Booth tallied 39 tackles (3.0 for loss), five pass breakups and a team-high three interceptions in 11 games (all starts).
Many have projected Booth as a first-round pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, which will take place in Las Vegas from April 28-30.
— Jordan Reid (@Jordan_Reid) March 15, 2022
