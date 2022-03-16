4-star Carolinas wideout explains what ‘stood out’ about Clemson during visit

The Clemson Insider caught up with a talented Tar Heel State receiver who made his first ever visit to Tiger Town this past weekend.

Providence Day (Charlotte, N.C.) four-star Jordan Shipp — a 6-foot-2, 185 — pound sophomore in the class of 2024 – was on campus at Clemson for an unofficial visit Saturday, March 12.

“It was good,” Shipp said. “I really enjoyed it. I enjoyed it a lot. I would say what stood out the most was how they don’t offer the ’24s. That’s what stood out the most. That’s probably one of the only schools I’ve heard of that don’t, but their reasoning is really good. That stood out a lot.”

Obviously, Shipp would love to have an offer from Clemson, but he’s appreciative that the Tigers want to build a relationship with him and that level of honesty goes a long way.

According to Shipp, once Tyler Grisham can finally start reaching out to him come Sept. 1, Clemson’s wide receivers coach really wants to build a relationship and make sure Shipp gets back for camp and another visit. He also wants Shipp to come for a game-day visit.

What does that mean to Shipp?

“It meant a lot because knowing that that’s one of the most powerful schools in the country,” Shipp said, “and being able to talk to the head coach of it all for so long and being able to talk with the position coach and him kind of know who I am, that just meant a lot. That was real special.”

Shipp revealed that his favorite part of the visit was getting to talk with Grisham.

“Being able to watch them practice and him being active in the practice,” Shipp said. “He was talking about how he likes to build relationships with his guys and how he still talks to his guys after they graduate, how he still talks to Tee Higgins and all those guys after they graduate.

“It also stood out was how Coach Dabo tries to make sure you get your diploma. That meant a lot too. That meant that it’s way more than football at Clemson.”

While it’s way more than just football at Clemson, the level of talent that has come out of Tiger Town is definitely eye-opening to Shipp.

“When I see Tee Higgins, I see myself in what Tee Higgins does,” Shipp said. “How he’s able to make spectacular catches, of course, he’s not like the fastest, but he’s quick enough to do what he does. His route running is so smooth. I see a lot of myself in that and more so seeing what he was able to do in that system really opened up knowing that I can go and do that same thing.”

Shipp wasn’t the only Providence Day product on campus. He was accompanied by a litany of his teammates, who are all being recruited by Clemson.

“We’re all trying to make sure we get back up there, like as soon as possible,” Shipp said. “We’ll probably all go to camp together and we’ll probably try and go to a game day visit together, so we all can just stay together and enjoy the big moments.”

Shipp was on campus with his quarterback, Jadyn Davis, who recently transferred from Catawba Ridge (Fort Mill, S.C.) to Providence Day.

Clemson previously played host to Davis for the Wake Forest game last November. He also participated in the Dabo Swinney Camp last June.

As for Davis, he is ranked by 247Sports as the No. 1 overall prospect in the country for the 2024 class, regardless of position.

“I can’t wait,” Shipp said of playing with Davis. “Now that that’s my quarterback and being able to see him work and everything, I love it. He’s just that guy. He just makes sure everything is going smooth and he’s definitely going to be one of the leaders on the team for sure.”

Shipp is happy that he can focus on playing the wide receiver position and is excited to see what his junior season will hold for he and his teammates.

– Photo for this article courtesy of @1k.shippp on Instagram

