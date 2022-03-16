After back-to-back losses, Clemson looking ahead to ACC play this weekend

After a perfect start to its season, Clemson baseball (14-2) has now been dealt back-to-back losses.

Georgia State University handed the No. 15 Tigers a 6-1 loss Tuesday night behind three home runs from Griffin Cheney. Clemson was only able to muster one run off the bat of Bryar Hawkins. With conference play against Miami on the docket this weekend, the Tigers have a lot to work out within a short period of time.

In his post-game press conference, Clemson head coach Monte Lee acknowledged the three homers from Cheney, saying, “He got the best of us, that was the difference of the game.”

Despite the loss, there were opportunities to start momentum early. A key focal point for Lee and his Tigers is being able to hit with runners in scoring position, which they were not able to successfully execute Tuesday.

The Panther defense allowed just one of 11 baserunners to score in the first five innings, while Clemson left a total of 10 men on base.

According to Lee, the Tigers did not do a good job executing on the pitches, which enabled Panther starter Cameron Landry to pitch out of some jams on Tuesday night.

Regardless of a few pitches not going Clemson’s way, Lee made sure to deliver some praise to his bullpen, which was forced to pitch seven innings in relief.

Casey Tallent, Ty Olenchuk, Jay Dill and Jackson Dill combined for 6.1 innings out of the pen, allowing one run on two hits and striking out eight batters in the process. The six runs scored by Georgia State were charged to starter Billy Barlow and Alex Edmonson.

After two straight losses, Lee had a message to his team heading into ACC play at home against Miami this weekend,

“I need guys who hate to lose more than they love to win,” he said.

