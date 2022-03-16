Former Tiger finds new home

A former Clemson standout has reportedly found a new home in the big leagues.

The Texas Rangers have reached an agreement with free agent infielder Brad Miller, according to multiple reports.

Miller spent the 2021 season with the Philadelphia Phillies, hitting .227 with 20 home runs in 331 at-bats across 140 games played. He had 49 RBI, 53 runs scored and three stolen bases.

Drafted out of Clemson by the Seattle Mariners in the second round (62nd overall pick) of the 2011 MLB Draft, Miller made his MLB debut in 2013 with the Mariners and played in Seattle from 2013-15. Since then, he has played for the Tampa Bay Rays, Milwaukee Brewers, Cleveland and the St. Louis Cardinals in addition to the Phillies.

For his MLB career, Miller has hit .239 with 115 homers, 367 RBI, 369 runs scored and 39 steals while logging 2,854 at-bats in 947 career games from 2013-21.

Source confirms: Free-agent infielder Brad Miller in agreement with Rangers. First: @MLBDrops. — Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) March 16, 2022

–Photo courtesy of USA Today Sports Images

