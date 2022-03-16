Highly regarded OL announces Clemson offer after visit

Highly regarded OL announces Clemson offer after visit

Recruiting

Highly regarded OL announces Clemson offer after visit

By March 16, 2022 4:29 pm

By |

A highly regarded offensive line prospect visited Clemson on Wednesday and came away with an offer from the Tigers.

The Loomis Chaffee School (Windsor, Conn.) four-star Olaus Alinen announced the offer via Twitter on Wednesday afternoon.

Alinen (6-7, 300) is the No. 14 offensive tackle and No. 127 overall prospect in the 2023 class, per the 247Sports Composite rankings.

Alinen, a native of Finland, also has offers from Ohio State, Alabama, Georgia, Miami, Stanford and Southern Cal, among many others on his list of 40-plus offers.

Alinen’s father, Klaus, played in NFL Europe and spent a year on the Atlanta Falcons’ practice squad.

Clemson Variety & Frame is doing their part to help bring you some classic new barware and help one of the local businesses that helps make Clemson special.

Order your Nick’s barware and do your part to help.  #SaveNicks

, , Recruiting

More TCI

From The Web

Latest

2hr

A former Clemson standout has reportedly found a new home in the big leagues. The Texas Rangers have reached an agreement with free agent infielder Brad Miller, according to multiple reports. Miller spent the (…)

5hr

INDIANAPOLIS — PJ Hall (Spartanburg, S.C./Dorman) was named to the U.S. Basketball Writers Association (USBWA) All-District team, announced by the USBWA national membership today. (…)

More The Clemson Insider
Home