Injury updates from Swinney following Wednesday's scrimmage

Following Clemson’s scrimmage on Wednesday, head coach Dabo Swinney gave injury updates on a few offensive players.

Swinney expects sophomore tight end Jake Briningstool, who has been out with a hip pointer, to be back once the Tigers return from spring break.

“(Briningstool) will be back going,” Swinney said. “He was close today, so he’ll be back by the time we get back from spring break. It’ll be a big six days for him. Just got a couple days in there, and then he got banged up with a hip pointer. But he should be good to go once we get back.”

A unanimous four-star prospect from the three major recruiting services who was also a unanimous top-100 national player coming out of Ravenwood High School (Brentwood, Tenn.), Briningstool caught three passes for 67 yards and a touchdown in 102 snaps over eight games as a true freshman in 2021.

As for redshirt freshman wide receiver Troy Stellato — who pulled his hamstring and has been out since the first day of spring practice — Swinney said there is no definite timeline for his return.

“Hopefully after spring break,” Swinney said. “Keep seeing him in yellow (jersey at practice).”

Stellato, a national top-300 player by all services coming out of Cardinal Gibbons High School (Fort Lauderdale, Fla.), played 23 snaps in two games last season and gained 15 yards on two receptions.

Swinney also said that redshirt junior receiver Brannon Spector missed Wednesday’s scrimmage with a sore wrist.

Clemson Variety & Frame is doing their part to help bring you some classic new barware and help one of the local businesses that helps make Clemson special.

Order your Nick’s barware and do your part to help. #SaveNicks