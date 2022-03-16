Reed details what, who his typical corner looks like at Clemson

Mike Reed has been doing this a long time.

Clemson’s longest-tenured assistant is going through his 10th year on Dabo Swinney’s staff coaching cornerbacks. Throw in stints at Richmond, North Carolina State and the Philadelphia Eagles, and Reed has been coaching defensive backs for more than two decades.

During this time at Clemson, Reed has had four of his corners drafted into the NFL. Andrew Booth and Mario Goodrich, both all-ACC picks at the position this past season, will soon add to that list. Given his experience working with corners, Reed said there’s one question he regularly gets asked when recruiting the position: What’s does your typical corner look like?

Reed referenced one of his newest signees at the position as his answer.

“Toriano Pride,” Reed said. “Size, speed, strength and physicality, he has it. If you look at him on the practice field, he’s legitimately what you want.

“Some people think I recruit taller guys. No, that’s not the case. I want the best guys. If they happen to be taller, OK. Fine. I don’t want to coach a bunch of Mike Reeds though.”

Pride, one of three freshman corners Clemson signed in the 2022 recruiting cycle, is actually the shortest of the trio at 5-foot-11, but Swinney and Reed clearly like the total package with the Missouri native.

“He’s the reason why I went out to St. Louis to go get a corner,” Reed said.

Pride and Mauldin native Jeadyn Lukus, the rangiest of the freshmen corners at 6-2, are going through spring drills as mid-year enrollees. The third member of the group, Myles Oliver, will join the competition this summer.

Clemson still has some experience at the position despite Booth and Goodrich no longer being around. Rising senior Sheridan Jones has started 11 games during his career while Fred Davis, Malcolm Greene and Nate Wiggins are also back, but teammates and coaches alike have already seen enough from Pride and Lukus specifically to believe the youngsters will be able to contribute from Day 1.

“They can definitely help early,” Jones said.



