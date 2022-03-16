What stood out to Streeter, Goodwin from Wednesday's scrimmage?

The Clemson football team held its first scrimmage of the spring on Wednesday at the Allen N. Reeves Football Complex.

During his post-scrimmage media availability, Clemson offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach Brandon Streeter was asked what stood out to him from the scrimmage.

“I think it just shows that we can be explosive,” Streeter said. “I mean, we can get the ball down the field, and we can be explosive in the run game. We didn’t have as many explosives in the run game today. But I felt like throwing the ball down the field, guys were making some plays. We missed some plays obviously, but we got some guys that can do it.

“And our guys up front — there’s plenty of guys that I could talk about up front that did a great job of protection, and I felt like the quarterbacks did a good job of making good decisions. We had a few mishaps, maybe, decision-making wise. But I felt like our offense can be super explosive, and it will be.”

Clemson defensive coordinator/linebackers coach Wes Goodwin also met with the media after Wednesday’s scrimmage and talked about what stood out to him.

“Our guys have been playing with a lot of confidence,” Goodwin said. “When you’re confident, you play faster, you play more physical, you’re able to get your hands on balls, knock balls out. So, I think we’ve created several takeaways, and just playing violent and fast and with great leverage and pursuit. Pursue and tackle is the game on defense, and we’ve been doing that really well.”

