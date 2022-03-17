A 'bittersweet' day for Swinney

When Clemson held its Pro Day on Thursday in the Poe Indoor Facility, it marked the final time that Dabo Swinney was able to see some of his players work out there.

It was a “bittersweet” day for Clemson’s head coach as he watched guys from his senior class like James Skalski, Nolan Turner, Darien Rencher and Will Spiers, all of whom joined the program in 2016 and were a part of teams that won two national championships, appeared in five College Football Playoffs and earned five ACC Championship rings.

“It’s bittersweet a little bit, because you know this is the last time you’re going to see them really compete in here,” Swinney said in an interview with former Clemson offensive lineman Eric Mac Lain during ACC Network’s coverage of Clemson’s Pro Day. “But you also know they’re prepared. This is a great group of men that are going to be awesome in life without football, and they know that. They all know that, so this frees them up to just go play, go compete. This is a game with a very short shelf life.

“So, I’m just proud of them – who they are as men, how they’ve transformed their lives over their PAW Journey, as we like to say, and know that they’re all finishers, they’ll do their best today, and I think a lot of these guys are going to have a chance to make it. But we’ve had a hundred percent job placement the last four years. So, they’re either going to work in the NFL or somewhere else, and wherever they go, they’re going to be ready.”

You can watch Swinney talk about the Tigers’ senior class and more during his interview with Mac Lain on ACCN below:

This @ClemsonFB senior class finished with a 34-6 record. Dabo Swinney talks about the leadership and winning mentality this group has 🐅 pic.twitter.com/9uMpHwPwhk — ACC Network (@accnetwork) March 17, 2022

Clemson Variety & Frame is doing their part to help bring you some classic new barware and help one of the local businesses that helps make Clemson special.

Order your Nick’s barware and do your part to help. #SaveNicks