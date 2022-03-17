Another team dropped from Watson sweepstakes

The battle for which team will trade for Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson appears to be down to two teams.

Watson met with the Carolina Panthers, New Orleans Saints, Cleveland Browns and Atlanta Falcons this week. Cleveland was the first of the four teams to be dropped and now it appears that another team has been notified that they are no longer in the running.

Carolina has been informed it is out on Deshaun Watson, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 18, 2022

Now, the Falcons and Saints await a decision from the former Tiger.