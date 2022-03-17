Another team dropped from Watson sweepstakes

Football

March 17, 2022 9:41 pm

The battle for which team will trade for Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson appears to be down to two teams.

Watson met with the Carolina Panthers, New Orleans Saints, Cleveland Browns and Atlanta Falcons this week. Cleveland was the first of the four teams to be dropped and now it appears that another team has been notified that they are no longer in the running.

Now, the Falcons and Saints await a decision from the former Tiger.

