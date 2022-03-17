NFL reunion reportedly happening for this former Tiger

An NFL reunion is reportedly happening for this former Clemson standout.

Former Tiger defensive end Shaq Lawson is returning to the Buffalo Bills on a one-year deal, according to NFL Network reporter Tom Pelissero.

A first-round pick out of Clemson by the Bills in 2016 (19th overall), Lawson spent four seasons (2016-19) in Buffalo before signing with the Miami Dolphins as a free agent prior to the 2020 season.

The Houston Texans acquired Lawson from the Dolphins last March in exchange for inside linebacker Benardrick McKinney, then Lawson was traded for a second time in 2021 when he was acquired by the New York Jets from the Texans on Aug. 30 in exchange for a sixth-round pick.

The Jets released Lawson in January. He played in 14 games for the Jets this past season, tallying 23 tackles, five tackles for loss, one sack, one interception and two passes defended.

Lawson has 163 tackles, 34 TFLs and 21.5 sacks in 78 career NFL games (31 starts).

Shaq Lawson returning back to Buffalo on a one year deal, per source. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) March 17, 2022

Back at home pic.twitter.com/oS1fVJzKH1 — Shaq Lawson (@Shaq_Lawson90) March 17, 2022

–Photo courtesy of USA Today Sports Images

Clemson Variety & Frame is doing their part to help bring you some classic new barware and help one of the local businesses that helps make Clemson special.

Order your Nick’s barware and do your part to help. #SaveNicks