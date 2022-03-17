Skalski speaks after Clemson's Pro Day

Football

March 17, 2022

Clemson Football conducted its annual Pro Day on Thursday in the Poe Indoor Facility.

Two-year team captain and two-time All-ACC honoree James Skalski was among the former Tigers that participated in the Pro Day workouts.

The standout linebacker spoke with reporters following the Pro Day. Watch Skalski discuss his Pro Day peformance, the chip on his shoulder after not being invited to the NFL Combine, interest from NFL teams, and more:

