The latest on Watson, could a former Tiger be involved in trade?

By March 17, 2022 12:27 pm

The Deshaun Watson sweepstakes now appear to be down to three teams, with one team reportedly out of the running.

Watson, who has a no-trade clause in his contract, has eliminated the Cleveland Browns from consideration, per multiple reports.

The Browns met with Watson on Tuesday. He met with the New Orleans Saints and Carolina Panthers on Monday and the Atlanta Falcons on Wednesday, and he also met with the Saints for a second time Wednesday night according to reports.

According to Aaron Wilson of Pro Football Network, Watson’s decision is ultimately expected to come down to the Saints — the team perceived to be the frontrunner for Watson — and the Falcons.

Wilson characterized Atlanta’s meeting with Watson as the team rolling out the red carpet for the three-time Pro Bowl quarterback.

According to Wilson, the Houston Texans want three first-round draft picks, additional draft capital, and possibly a player or two in exchange for Watson.

Could former Clemson cornerback and 2021 second-team All-Pro A.J. Terrell — a first-round pick of the Falcons in 2020 — be involved in a potential trade between the Texans and Falcons?

“The Falcons hold the eighth overall pick of the first round in addition to a pair of second-round selections: No. 43 overall and No. 58 overall,” Wilson wrote. “One player league sources theorize that could be part of a prospective trade with the Texans is Falcons cornerback A.J. Terrell, a tall outside corner.”

