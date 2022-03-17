Under-the-radar Sunshine State athlete will be at Clemson Thursday

Sumner High School (Riverview, Fla.) 2023 safety Kylen Webb has been in contact with Wesley Goodwin and Mickey Conn and will be visiting Clemson on Thursday, March 17.

The Clemson Insider caught up with the talented Sunshine State athlete, prior to his first-ever visit to campus on Thursday.

“The coaches I’ve been really keeping in contact with are Coach Wesley and Coach Conn,” Webb said. “They’ve been really telling me about how fascinating the facility is and how great the culture is and they can’t wait to get me up there. I’m really excited. I really want the 17th to hurry up, so I can get up there and see it for myself.”

Webb said that he hasn’t yet discussed with Clemson, but he really just wants to get a feel for the program itself. If the Tigers, however, do pull the trigger on an offer, Webb would consider it a blessing.

Based on the initial conversations that Webb has had with Clemson’s co-defensive coordinators, he feels like they’re both really good coaches.

“I feel like while recruiting me, they’re trying to interact with me and discuss more than just football,” he said, “and just trying to get to know me and creating a bond with me before we really get heavy on just football.”

Clemson is looking at Webb, who plays both strong safety and running back for Sumner High School, as a safety. According to Webb, Clemson’s staff told him that his film is “electrifying,” and they like his level of athleticism on both sides of the ball.

Webb feels like his recruitment is on the brink of taking off. The standout athlete has recently picked up offers from Howard, FAU, Syracuse and Indiana, in addition to offers from schools like Florida State, Coastal Carolina and South Florida

“It’s really a blessing to see my hard work really paying off,” he said,” and now it’s really here and it’s a blessing. I just want to thank God because you look back at where I started from and now it’s really here and it’s happening. It really feels great.”

In the summer of 2020, Webb picked up offers from Utah and Georgia Tech. From there, he didn’t pick up an offer for over a year. The COVID-19 pandemic disproportionately affected him as his recruitment and offers were essentially put on pause.

Webb’s process has started to pick back up following his junior campaign.

He took visits to FSU and USF in January and after Clemson, he plans on visiting FAU. Schools like Wake Forest and Syracuse have invited Webb to attend their respective junior days, but he’s not sure if he’ll be able to attend.

Right now, he’s hoping that these visits will help put his recruitment into further perspective.

“All these doors that have opened for me, I’m really just looking for the best decision and which place I can walk in the door and say ‘This is home,'” Webb said, “and which coaches really embrace me. What school will have the most impact on me and what impact will I have on the school as well? All these schools are coming at me and I really just feel like if I go to each one and see what they have to offer and how they embrace the situation, I know which school is the best for me.”

Time to get the latest Clemson apparel to show your Tiger pride. Order your officially licensed Clemson gear right here!