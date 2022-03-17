Watch: Venables on leaving Clemson, returning to Oklahoma

Former Clemson defensive coordinator Brent Venables joined this week’s edition of The Players Club Podcast, hosted by former Tiger running back Darien Rencher.

Venables discussed a number of different topics with Rencher, including what about Oklahoma made him decide to leave Clemson to take the Sooners’ head coaching job, when he decided he wanted to be a head coach, what he’s done with all of his Clemson gear, how his experience on the Tigers’ coaching staff has prepared him for this next chapter, and more.

You can watch Rencher’s interview with Venables on The Players Club Podcast below:

–Photo for this article courtesy of USA Today Sports Images

Clemson Variety & Frame is doing their part to help bring you some classic new barware and help one of the local businesses that helps make Clemson special.

Order your Nick’s barware and do your part to help. #SaveNicks