Football

Watch: Venables on leaving Clemson, returning to Oklahoma

By March 17, 2022 9:30 pm

Former Clemson defensive coordinator Brent Venables joined this week’s edition of The Players Club Podcast, hosted by former Tiger running back Darien Rencher.

Venables discussed a number of different topics with Rencher, including what about Oklahoma made him decide to leave Clemson to take the Sooners’ head coaching job, when he decided he wanted to be a head coach, what he’s done with all of his Clemson gear, how his experience on the Tigers’ coaching staff has prepared him for this next chapter, and more.

You can watch Rencher’s interview with Venables on The Players Club Podcast below:

