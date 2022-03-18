Conversation with Swinney highlights local WR’s latest visit to Clemson

Clemson’s staff is closely watching this standout local wide receiver who was back on campus last weekend.

Greenville (S.C.) High School’s Mazeo Bennett – a 6-foot, 180-pound sophomore in the class of 2024 – returned to Tiger Town for an unofficial visit last Saturday.

“Overall me and the fam had a great time viewing in depth what Clemson has to offer that’s different than other colleges,” Bennett said of the visit in an interview with The Clemson Insider.

Bennett, who was also on campus as an unofficial visitor for the Florida State game last October, said with a laugh that the “amazing food” is one thing that stands out to him about Clemson.

More seriously, though, a few things most strongly appeal to him about Clemson based on his visits to the school and the time he’s spent around the program.

“They have great people in the program,” he said. “Great fans and they have a very homey feeling.”

The highlight of Bennett’s experience at Clemson last Saturday, he said, was speaking with Dabo Swinney.

Clemson’s head coach let the talented wideout know that the Tigers are keeping close tabs on him.

“We talked about their interest in me,” Bennett said of his conversation with Swinney. “And how many eyes they have on me.”

Swinney left a big impression on Bennett.

“After meeting with Dabo, he’s a really down-to-earth guy,” Bennett said. “Close with God. And faithful to everything he does/touches.”

Bennett’s latest visit to Clemson also gave him the chance to catch up with receivers coach Tyler Grisham, whom Bennett has been building a bond with.

“Coach Grisham always tells me to trust the process,” Bennett said. “And to take my time and investigate every college I’m at including them.”

Overall, Bennett feels his “relationship definitely grew with Clemson” during last weekend’s visit, and he’s hoping to receive an offer from the Tigers after they turn the page to offering 2024 recruits this summer and beyond.

“It has always meant a lot to me that Clemson has been recruiting me,” he said. “So an offer from them would mean a lot.”

Penn State gave Bennett his latest offer last week, joining South Carolina, Kentucky, Virginia Tech, Coastal Carolina, App State and Liberty on his early offer list.

Bennett has also visited South Carolina this year. Up next for him is a trip to Georgia this weekend.

Great conversation with the boss man today

👀🐅🐅🐅? pic.twitter.com/U5TQOmBR5V — Mazeo “MJ” Bennett 🥷🏾 (@TheMazeoBennett) March 12, 2022

