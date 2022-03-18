Former Clemson WR finds new home in the NFL

A former Clemson wide receiver has reportedly found a new home in the NFL.

The San Francisco 49ers are signing former Pittsburgh Steelers receiver/return specialist Ray-Ray McCloud to a two-year contract worth up to $10.4 million, according to NFL Network reporter Tom Pelissero.

McCloud spent the last two seasons with the Steelers and led the NFL in punt return yardage last season with 367 yards on 38 returns (9.7 average). He also had 776 kickoff return yards (fifth-most in the NFL) on 35 kickoff returns (22.2 average) and caught 39 passes for 277 yards in 2021.

Prior to joining the Steelers in 2020, McCloud played for the Buffalo Bills and Carolina Panthers from 2018-19 after being selected by the Bills in the sixth round (187th overall) of the 2018 NFL Draft.

During his Clemson career (2015-17), McCloud had 127 receptions for 1,226 yards and four receiving touchdowns.

The #49ers are signing former #Steelers WR/RS Ray-Ray McCloud to a two-year deal worth up to $10.4 million, per source. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) March 18, 2022

