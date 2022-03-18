Skalski ready to prove people wrong … he just needs a foot in the door

James Skalski came into Thursday’s Pro Day with a chip on his shoulder.

The now-former Clemson standout felt he performed well enough and long enough across his career as an All-ACC linebacker, where he deserved an invite to the NFL Scouting Combine.

He wanted to be there in Indianapolis, but he also wanted to be a five-star coming out of high school.

Skalski played the cards he was dealt with and turned in a relatively solid performance in front of all 32 NFL teams during Clemson’s Pro Day on Thursday.

“I was really happy with them,” Skalski said of his numbers. “I thought I hit my marks and exceeded some expectations in some places. I just felt really good. I felt explosive. I felt athletic.”

Was he surprised at all?

“Hell no, man,” Skalski exclaimed, “I’m an athlete! I’ve been doing this. Now, to be fair, I’ve been 240 (pounds) for years. Like I said, I’m like 228 right now. I’m light and lean. I feel like that’s what I need to do for the next level. I’m probably the fastest I’ve ever been right now. So maybe they can say what they want, but the numbers are for sure now. They can run with that.”

Clemson’s official Pro Day results had Skalski’s fastest 40-yard dash time clocked at 4.70, while his vertical jump was 34 inches, which was second behind his close friend and roommate, Nolan Turner.

“I think I did well in the vert and I think the 40,” he continued. “That was always a big question for me, but I ran a sub 4.7 and that’s what I was looking for.

Skalski was asked jokingly if he knew that he could out-jump Justyn Ross.

“C’mon let’s not kid ourselves,” he quipped. “Alright, it’s a Pro Day. I mean, when the football games happen, everyone put their money on J-Ross going up and making a play…He’s dunking on me every day of the week.”

Skalski indicated that he’s spoken to some teams leading up to Thursday. On Wednesday, the Steelers hosted a dinner and he spent some time with Pittsburgh and its staff the night prior.

He also went to the NFLPA game and he talked to most of the teams that were in attendance.

“I ‘ve talked to some teams and I know there’s interest,” Skalski said. “I think I definitely earned myself some more interest today with my performance, but yeah, there’s definitely teams talking to me.”

Has any school been reaching out to Skalski more than others?

“No, not really,” he said. “I mean, honestly, I’ve been so head down, locked-in on just grinding, that I’ve kind of just letting my agent take care of those conversations and letting my performance speak for itself.”

Since he arrived at Clemson, he’s abided by the underdog mentality. That’s continued throughout the draft process, as Skalski has been told by his agent that if he were to get drafted, he’ll likely be a Day 3 selection.

That doesn’t matter to him, though.

“Just get me in the door somewhere and I’ll prove you wrong,” Skalski said.

“If you’re a guy — with anything you do — when people doubt you, then you prove them wrong,” he later added. “I try not to pay attention to all that noise. I know the kind of football player I am. I know what I’m capable of. I just try to come out here and show it every day.”

