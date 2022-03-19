Clemson interest ‘unbelievable’ for talented Peach State signal-caller

The Clemson Insider caught up with a talented Peach State quarterback who was back on campus this past weekend.

Bendictine Military School (Savannah, Ga.) quarterback Luke Kromenhoek – a 6-foot-3, 185-pound sophomore in the class of 2024 – was on campus at Clemson for an unofficial visit Saturday, March 12.

“It was awesome, I had a really good time,” Kromenhoek said. “They were super duper cool. They showed me the ins and outs of being a quarterback at Clemson and stuff like that and they want me to come back for another camp in the summer and they want me to camp there again.

Kromenhoek was one of two quarterbacks on campus — the other being Providence Day (Charlotte, N.C.) five-star Jadyn Davis — and was able to receive his fair share of attention from Clemson offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach Brandon Streeter.

“They were definitely focusing on me and (Jadyn Davis),” Kromenhoek said. “It was a small group, so we got to learn a lot more and kind of just move quicker. There was a lot of attention on both of us, so it was really cool.”

Kromenhoek got a chance to watch Clemson’s practice and see how Streeter coaches his offense, primarily the quarterbacks, firsthand.

“Watching the practice was awesome,” he said. “From what I saw, I think all of the quarterbacks look amazing. I think D.J. (Uiagalelei) looked really good and I also thought that Cade (Klubnik) looked really good as a freshman. The future’s definitely bright.

“I really like how Coach Streeter runs them and how he works them. All the quarterbacks are kind of always moving. He’s a really cool dude. The whole day he was really showing us what it was like there. It was good to get close to him and see his personality and I really like how he treats his quarterbacks. He treats them like they’re his family. That’s something to look forward to for sure.”

Kromenhoek participated in the Dabo Swinney Camp this past summer and some interest stemmed from it. Clemson running backs coach C.J. Spiller phoned Kromenhoek’s head coach, Danny Britt, and told him that they wanted some prospective prospects from his school to be in Tiger Town on March 12.

“There’s definitely been a little bit of interest and a little bit of contact for sure,” he said.

“It’s unbelievable,” Kromenhoek said of receiving interest from a school like Clemson. “Always a dream to play college football and get offers from schools like that and for such a great time like Clemson, that really wins so much and is so professional in what they do, it’s awesome. It’s really exciting to see a little bit of interest from them.”

As far as his recruitment is concerned, Kromenhoek currently holds offers from Florida State and Coastal Carolina, who offered the Peach State gunslinger based on what he was able to show on the camp circuit last summer. Central Florida recently came in and spoke with Britt and pulled the trigger on an offer shortly thereafter.

Unbeknownst to some, Kromenhoek doesn’t have much of any sophomore year film at the quarterback position. This past season, he was behind four-star Holden Geriner, an Auburn signee, who was named Atlanta Journal-Constitution AAAA Offensive Player of the Year.

Kromenhoek talked to his head coach at the beginning of the season and he knew that he wasn’t going to play much at quarterback. Britt came to him and based on his athleticism, Benditicne thought that Kromenhoek could help the team elsewhere.

He ended up starting at strong safety and receiver. He did whatever he could to help his team, which went 13-2, and went on to win the state title.

Geriner was an early enrollee at Auburn, so Kromenhoek has already taken hold of the quarterback position. Sitting behind such a highly-outed quarterback will surely pay dividends going forward.

“He was a great mentor and a really good guy,” Kromenhoek said of Geriner. “He definitely showed me the ropes. In practice, he helped me with reps, he helped me with learning the plays and reading defenses. He’s got a cannon for an arm, so it comes pretty easy to him. He’s a super knowledgeable quarterback, so he taught me a lot. Playing behind him definitely improved my game for sure.”

Kromenhoek will definitely try to make it back to Clemson. He’s excited to show what he can do as a passer in front of Streeter again and hopefully will walk away with an offer.

Time to get the latest Clemson apparel to show your Tiger pride. Order your officially licensed Clemson gear right here!