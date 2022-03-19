Former Tiger, current NFL player throws shade at South Carolina

A former Tigers and current NFL player took to Twitter to throw a little shade at the University of South Carolina.

John Simpson, who currently plays for the Raiders responded to a tweet about the best rivalries in college football by stating the Palmetto Bowl is “not really a competition anymore.”

I guess the palmetto bowl ain’t on here because it’s not really a competition anymore. 😂 #7InARow https://t.co/HzXC5X68cQ — John Simpson (@_JohnSimpson) March 18, 2022

The streak would almost certainly be longer if the SEC had not canceled the 2020 game between Clemson and South Carolina.