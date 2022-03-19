Tigers' Offense Explodes to Upset Blue Devils in Five

The Tigers and Blue Devils return to the field for the rubber match tomorrow at 2 p.m. on the ACC Network.
Latest
5-star, one of nation's top QBs recaps Clemson visit
Clemson played host to a couple of big-time quarterback prospects this week, including Chandler (AZ.) five-star Dylan Raiola. The Clemson Insider first detailed Clemson’s interest in Raiola back in October (…)
Offense sputters again as Clemson drops first ACC series
The momentum Clemson’s baseball team built at the beginning of the season has come to a screeching halt in large part because of an offense that continued to scuffle Saturday. The 15th-ranked Tigers (…)
Clemson interest ‘unbelievable’ for talented Peach State signal-caller
The Clemson Insider caught up with a talented Peach State quarterback who was back on campus this past weekend. Bendictine Military School (Savannah, Ga.) quarterback Luke Kromenhoek – a 6-foot-3, 185-pound (…)
Another Weapon for Lawrence
After already starting free agency by signing two wide receivers in Christian Kirk and Zay Jones, the Jacksonville Jaguars have signed former New York Giants tight end Evan Engram. A former first-round (…)
'Fantastic' Clemson visit exceeded expectations of big-time OL
The Clemson Insider caught up with a big-time Virginia-based offensive lineman who was on campus last weekend. Tuscarora (Leesburg, Va.) three-star offensive tackle Fletcher Westphal — a 6-foot-8, (…)
Former Tiger, current NFL player throws shade at South Carolina
A former Tigers and current NFL player took to Twitter to throw a little shade at the University of South Carolina. John Simpson, who currently plays for the Raiders responded to a tweet about the best (…)
Goodrich focused on health, not predictions, following pro-day workout
He didn’t initially plan to run, but Mario Goodrich had a change of heart. Clemson’s former cornerback had already put a 40-yard dash time out there for teams at the NFL scouting combine earlier this (…)
What They Are Saying: Watson traded to Browns
Former Clemson quarterback Deshaun Watson is headed to Cleveland. The Cleveland Browns and Houston Texans have agreed on a trade for Watson, who is getting a new fully guaranteed five-year, $230 million contract (…)
One of nation’s top OTs feels he could ‘achieve greatness’ at Clemson
One of the country’s top young offensive linemen, who just so happens to hail from the Palmetto State, returned to Clemson last weekend for his first visit to the school since last summer when he (…)
No. 15 Clemson too little, too late in 11-4 loss to Hurricanes
In their first ACC matchup of the season, No. 15 Clemson dropped their third-straight contest 11-4 to the Miami Hurricanes Friday night at Doug Kingsmore Stadium. It all came down to some costly walks and (…)