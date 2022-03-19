What They Are Saying: Watson traded to Browns

Former Clemson quarterback Deshaun Watson is headed to Cleveland. The Cleveland Browns and Houston Texans have agreed on a trade for Watson, who is getting a new fully guaranteed five-year, $230 million contract with the Browns — the record for the highest guarantee given to an NFL player. The Browns are sending a 2022 first-round pick, 2023 first-round pick, 2023 third-round pick, 2024 first-round pick and 2024 fourth-round pick to the Texans in exchange for Watson and a 2024 fifth-round pick. After the news of Watson’s decision to waive his no-trade clause for the Browns broke on Friday afternoon, Twitter blew up with reactions to the massive trade. Check out what they are saying about Watson to Cleveland:

Deshaun Watson has decided he wants to play for the Cleveland Browns in a stunning change of events, per sources. Watson has informed the Houston Texans that he now is willing to waive the no-trade clause in his contract to be dealt to Cleveland. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 18, 2022

The #Browns were told they were out… but never stopped recruiting. Now, they get Deshaun Watson. WILD https://t.co/nQls9WRpD1 — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 18, 2022

Deshaun Watson gets a fully guaranteed 5 year $230M contract. That is $80M more than the previous record for fully guaranteed money at signing ($150M). This deal was negotiated by David Mulugheta of Athletes First. https://t.co/nQls9WRpD1 — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 18, 2022

Most guaranteed money on a single contract in NFL history:

Deshaun Watson $230 million

Aaron Rodgers: $150.7 million

Josh Allen: $150 million

Patrick Mahomes: $141.5 million

Dak Prescott: $126 million@ESPNStatsInfo — Jake Trotter (@Jake_Trotter) March 18, 2022

Deshaun Watson will be the new QB of the Cleveland Browns. A real thing. The #Browns will now trade Baker Mayfield. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 18, 2022

Amari Cooper cleaning out Baker Browns locker for Deshaun Watson pic.twitter.com/dwMo1iEW7l — Josiah Johnson (@KingJosiah54) March 18, 2022

Baker Mayfield shows Deshaun Watson around his new house pic.twitter.com/RVl5m0hTmY — BetOnline.ag (@betonline_ag) March 18, 2022

And here's the full detail on the MONSTER Houston/Cleveland trade … Browns get: QB Deshaun Watson, 2024 fifth-round pick. Texans gets: 2022 first-round pick, 2023 first-round pick, 2023 third-round pick, 2024 first-round pick, 2024 fourth-round pick. — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) March 18, 2022

The Deshaun Watson trade will be just the second in NFL history in which one team trades 3 first round picks, joining the Herschel Walker Cowboys-Vikings deal. Given the money paid by Cleveland and draft capital sent to Houston, it’s amongst the biggest trades in NFL history. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) March 18, 2022

One of Deshaun Watson’s new #Browns teammates just texted me: “Change is good sometimes.” And, of his new QB: “I think he brings that IT factor to this team. We have guys that can flat out play.” — Aditi Kinkhabwala (@AKinkhabwala) March 18, 2022

never thought I’d say this, but I’m officially a @Browns fan — 𝐃𝐚𝐫𝐢𝐞𝐧 𝐑𝐞𝐧𝐜𝐡𝐞𝐫 (@D_Rench_) March 18, 2022

The AFC North will now feature Deshaun Watson, Joe Burrow and Lamar Jackson. All 26 years or younger. Potential for a decade of elite QB play. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) March 18, 2022

Texans traded up with the Browns in the 2017 Draft to select Deshaun Watson 12th overall. Now it comes full circle. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 18, 2022

From Deshaun Watson on Instagram pic.twitter.com/jlqGKLaMqs — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) March 18, 2022

–Photo for this article courtesy of USA Today Sports Images

