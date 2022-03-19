What They Are Saying: Watson traded to Browns

Former Clemson quarterback Deshaun Watson is headed to Cleveland.

The Cleveland Browns and Houston Texans have agreed on a trade for Watson, who is getting a new fully guaranteed five-year, $230 million contract with the Browns — the record for the highest guarantee given to an NFL player.

The Browns are sending a 2022 first-round pick, 2023 first-round pick, 2023 third-round pick, 2024 first-round pick and 2024 fourth-round pick to the Texans in exchange for Watson and a 2024 fifth-round pick.

After the news of Watson’s decision to waive his no-trade clause for the Browns broke on Friday afternoon, Twitter blew up with reactions to the massive trade.

Check out what they are saying about Watson to Cleveland:

