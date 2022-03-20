4-star Peach State athlete 'loved the energy' at Clemson

The Clemson Insider caught up with a talented Peach State athlete who was at Clemson for the first time last weekend.

Parkview (Lilburn, Ga.) four-star Mike Matthews — a 6-foot-3, 180-pound sophomore in the class of 2024 – was on campus at Clemson for an unofficial visit Saturday, March 12.

“The visit was real good,” Matthews said. “I loved all the facilities and then everything they put us through. Got to see the practice, saw all the players. It was nice.

“My favorite part had to be seeing all the energy during the practice. I think they were doing a quick little two-minute drill and I just loved the energy that both sides had and the sense of urgency.”

What did Matthews hear from Clemson’s coaching staff while he was on campus?

“They was really just talking about how life is down at Parkview, their expectations and all the things they put their players through,” he said.

Matthews spent the majority of his time around Clemson co-defensive coordinator and safeties coach Mickey Conn.

“He was just telling me how I’m at the top of his board and how he likes what he sees in me,” Matthews said.

He knows that the Tigers like him as a defensive back, but he also thinks they like him as a wideout too. Matthews watched both Clemson’s wide receivers and defensive backs go through practice while he was on campus.

He still has time to figure out what position he’ll play at the next level. Matthews will play either side of the ball, it doesn’t really matter to him. He considers himself as very energetic and explosive and a player that can bring a lot of energy to the team.

Clemson has been recruiting Matthews for a good minute now. The Tigers have always had their eyes on him and he’s been receiving a lot of mail from them. He estimates that he’s been hearing from Clemson for about 4-5 months now.

Matthews is looking at getting to Clemson towards the end of the month of March and if not, he’ll be back to camp this summer.

Clemson does not offer rising juniors until June 1 prior to their junior season. That was brought up to Matthews during his visit and that level of honesty goes a long way.

“I’m very appreciative,” he said. “There’s really no rush because I’m only in my sophomore year. I’m just blessed to be in this position. It would mean the world to me. I’ve always liked Clemson since I was growing up.”

Time to get the latest Clemson apparel to show your Tiger pride. Order your officially licensed Clemson gear right here!