Bats come alive as Clemson crushes Miami to end skid

Clemson (15-4, 1-2 ACC) was able to put its offensive woes to bed Sunday as the Tigers earned their first conference win of the season.

Behind the offensive prowess of Benjamin Blackwell, who Clemson manager Monte Lee placed in the leadoff spot for the weekend series, the Tigers pounded out 20 hits in a 20-5 victory over Miami.

“A great day of baseball for our guys and we really needed it,” Lee said postgame. “We’ve had a tough week and I think everybody knows that. It was great to come out and swing the bats the way that we swung the bats today. I thought we pitched really well and defensively played well, just hit on all cylinders today.”

During a recent four-game skid, Clemson was outscored 26-9 by its opponents. While the Tigers were finally able to bat the baseball around the yard during Sunday’s win, they got all the offense they needed out of the University of Dayton transfer.

After taking an 0-for in Saturday’s 4-1 loss, Blackwell drilled the first pitch he saw in the home half of the first into the Chapman Grandstands (395-feet). His second home run of the season was 103 mph off the bat.

“Give a lot of credit to Ben Blackwell,” Lee added. “He had a great day overall, but I think he really set the tone. We talked literally right before we went out on the field about attacking first-pitch strikes in the zone. We needed to be more aggressive. We hadn’t been getting enough hits…Ben set the tone first pitch of the game, hit out of the ballpark. We were off and running after that.”

Blackwell later punched a two-run single into right-field, which helped cap off a six-run third inning. He finished Sunday’s contest 4-for-6 with five RBIs.

Clemson also out got a solid outing out Sunday’s starter, Nick Clayton, who settled in after a shaky first inning, in which he issued two walks.

The sophomore right-hander out of York (S.C.) had his best start to date, as he pitched into the fifth inning for the first time this season. Clayton pitched in and out jams — only managing two clean innings — but pitched well enough to place his team in a position to win.

“Nick was very good today,” Lee said. “He executed pitches. He really kept them off balance and he did a really good job today. Ran out of gas there at the end a little bit, but I think Nick was outstanding.”

In his sixth career start, Clayton allowed two runs (one earned) on three hits with two strikeouts and three walks in 4 2/3 innings pitched.

Clayton ran into trouble in the top of the fourth, as Miami was threatening with runners on the corners and one out. After a meeting with Clemson pitching coach Andrew See, Clayton surrendered an RBI groundout and got out of the jam.

He faced the same trouble in the next inning, as the Hurricanes again had runners on the corners. After giving up an RBI groundout and issuing the third walk of his outing, Ryan Lindley was summoned out of the bullpen to replace Clayton and put Miami’s rally to rest.

Lindley pitched 1 1/3 scoreless innings and was relieved for freshman Rocco Reid, who surrendered a three-run home run to Hurricanes’ third baseman Yohandy Morales.

Max Wagner (5) and Tyler Corbitt (2) each added two-run home runs of their own to left field in back-to-back-innings to help continue Clemson’s offensive explosion.

Wagner and Corbitt combined for 8 RBIs and had four apiece.

Those runs were necessary to provide some cushion, but the Tigers didn’t stop there. Clemson continued to pile on runs as it cruised to a much-needed victory in the later innings, behind a couple of errors, an RBI groundout, Dylan Brewer’s (2) two-run home run and Corbitt’s second home run of the game.

After a shaky outing from Reid, Ty Olenchuk and Ryan Ammons combined for two scoreless innings out of the pen to but the bow on Clemson’s blowout win.

“I thought Olenchuk’s outing was probably his best outing,” Lee said. “His stuff was above-average today. I thought it was probably the best outing he’s had all year, coming into that spot.”

Clemson will be back at Doug Kingsmore Stadium on Tuesday at 6 p.m. to host Coastal Carolina.

Time to get the latest Clemson apparel to show your Tiger pride. Order your officially licensed Clemson gear right here!